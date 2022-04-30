Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga: Live Streaming, RMA vs ESL dream11 and all you need to know

Real Madrid vs Espanyol

Real Madrid is all set to welcome Espanyol on Saturday, knowing that a point in this clash would be enough for them to clinch the La Liga title - that too with four matches to spare.

Los Blancos will enter the contest off the back of a 4-3 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final in Manchester.

READ | Champions League: Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in first leg of semi-final thriller

Talking about Espanyol, they have 39 points to their name and recently suffered a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano in the league last time out.

While Real Madrid sits right at the top of the table, Espanyol is currently placed in the 13th position.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol - La Liga 2021-22

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will be played on April 30, 2022, at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will begin at 7:45 PM IST on Saturday in India.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Espanyol, La Liga match live streaming will be available online on SonyLiv and JioTV in India.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol predicted playing XI

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Carvajal, Vallejo, Marcelo; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Espanyol: D Lopez; Vidal, Calero, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Herrera, Morlanes, Darder; Puado, De Tomas, Vilhena