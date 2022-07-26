Real Madrid vs Club America live streaming: TV channel, probable playing XI and more

Real Madrid vs Club America

Real Madrid lost their first pre-season friendly against FC Barcelona in Las Vegas, but the Spanish giants will be looking to get back to winning ways as they gear up to take on Club America on Wednesday.

Los Blancos dearly missed Karim Benzema against Barcelona, and without the French goal-machine, Madrid's attack appeared toothless.

While it remains to be seen whether Benzema will feature against America after having suffered an injury scare during a recent training session, the All-Whites will be looking for a much-improved performance this time around.

The Mexican club America are currently in the midst of their domestic campaign, and they will also relish the opportunity of facing off against one of the best teams in the world, having faced defeats against Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City earlier this month.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Club America - Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Club America, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Club America, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will be played on July 27, 2022, at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Club America, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Club America, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will begin at 08:00 AM IST on Wednesday in India.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Club America, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Club America, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match will be telecasted on Sony Six SD & HD channels in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Club America, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Club America, Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match live streaming will be available online on the SonyLIV app and Jio TV.

Real Madrid vs Club America probable playing XI:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Hazard, Vinicius

Club America: Ochoa; Fuentes, Araujo, Lara, J. Sanchez; dos Santos, R. Sanchez; Fidalgo, Valdes, Zendejas; Martin