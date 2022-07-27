Real Madrid vs Club America highlights: Benzema-Hazard on the scoresheet as friendly ends 2-2

Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard score as Real Madrid play out 2-2 draw

After being defeated by FC Barcelona in the pre-season El Clasico in Las Vegas, Real Madrid's hunt for their first victory in the summer goes on as the Los Blancos were held to a 2-2 draw by Mexico's Club America.

Karim Benzema scored on his return to the playing XI, after missing the Clasico, and Eden Hazard also found the back of the net, but ex-Real Madrid man Alvaro Fidalgo snatched a late draw after Henry Martin had put the Mexican outfit ahead.

The La Liga and Champions League winners were expected to dominate the proceedings, although, in almost anti-climax fashion, they were 0-1 down by the fifth minute. Martin was lucky perhaps that his teammate's shot cum pass ended up in his feet, but he showed excellent composure to drill the ball into the back of the net.

CLUB AMERICA LEADS REAL MADRID IN THE FIFTH MINUTE



Henry Martín with the finish! pic.twitter.com/zfdfpxQ9OR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2022

Benzema then dragged his side back into the contest, he dropped deep to exchange a few passes with his teammates, before having a give-and-go with Asensio and unleashing a curling effort which beat the opposition goalie.

Who other than Benzema?



A BEAUTIFUL strike to make it level for @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/AoagWjDvZL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2022

The first half ended 1-1, but ten minutes into the second half, Madrid were given a penalty after a rash challenge on Lucas Vazquez. Up stepped Eden Hazard to finish with aplomb and give his side the lead.

HAZARD BURIES THE PK TO GIVE @REALMADRID THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/XVfGaA9rSG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2022

Los Blancos continued to dominate but 12 minutes before the end of regulation time, Club America were also awarded a penalty. Fidalgo, the former Real Madrid player took the responsibility and buried home the resulting kick to make matters even again.

Club América equalizes!



Former Real Madrid player Álvaro Fidalgo buries the PK pic.twitter.com/iM0DV1cBmc July 27, 2022

And that's how it finished, 2-2, with Madrid and America sharing the spoils. Next up, the Spanish club will take on Juventus, while the Mexican outfit will resume their league campaign.