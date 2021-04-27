Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League semi-finals: Live streaming, RMA v CHE Dream11, time & where to watch

The semi-final of the Champions League will see 13-time winners Real Madrid take on Chelsea in the first leg on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid and Chelsea have not had their best form on and off the pitch since they confirmed their place in the Champions League semi-finals. Both sides were involved in the controversial and much-maligned European Super League.

Los Blancos suffered a major blow in their LaLiga title aspirations after two 0-0 draws against lowly Getafe and Real Betis.

Chelsea meanwhile tightened their grip on Champions League qualification with a win over West Ham, to go at the fourth spot in the Premier League standings. Thomas Tuchel's Blues also booked their place in the FA Cup final.

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League semi-final match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League semi-final match will be played on April 27, 2021, at Estadio Di Stefano.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League semi-final match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League sem-final match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, April 28.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League semi-final live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League semi-final live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League semi-final live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League semi-final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Predicted Starting XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner; Havertz