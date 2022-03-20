Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico: Live streaming, RMA vs BAR dream11, time & where to watch

The latest edition of El Clasico is all set to take place on Sunday evening, as La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be welcoming third-placed Barcelona to the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos, the table-toppers are 10 points clear of Sevilla who is currently at number 2, while Carlo Ancelotti's side has a 15-point advantage over Barca.

In their last five encounters, FC Barcelona has lost all their previous El Clasicos and thus they would be looking to turn fortunes in their favour this season.

Here's all you need to know about Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico match:

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico match will be played on March 21, 2022, at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

What time does the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Monday (Sunday midnight).

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico live match will be telecasted on MTV India channel in India.

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico live streaming will be available online on Voot select or JioTV in India.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico possible starting lineup:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Isco, Vinicius

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alves, Pique, Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, Aubameyang, F Torres