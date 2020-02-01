Headlines

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

RM vs ATM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team Player List, ATM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head to Head

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 07:46 PM IST

Rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid lock horns in the La Liga tonight in a much-awaited clash bitter the two bitter rivals.

Zinedine Zidane's side will be looking to cement their place as the league leaders whereas ATM will definitely be in to spoil that plan.

 

 

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2019-20 match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2019-20 match will be played on February 1, 2020, at Santiago Bernabeu.

 

What time does the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2019-20 match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2019-20 match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday. 

 

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2019-20 live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortubately, the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2019-20 live telecast will be on aired in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2019-20 live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2019-20 live stream will be available on the Facebook Live app for users.

 

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Starting XIs 

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro; Kroos, Modric, Isco; Benzema.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savic, Renan Lodi; Vitolo, Marcos Llorente, Thomas, Saúl; Morata, Correa.

