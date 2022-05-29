Real Madrid stuns Liverpool to clinch their record 14th UEFA Champions League title

Real Madrid wins the UEFA Champions League final

Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior scored just before the hour with Real's first attempt on goal and their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several fine saves to deny Liverpool, who end the season with two domestic cups having also failed to win the Premier League.

In a battle of European heavyweights, Juergen Klopp's side had more opportunities but lacked sharpness when it mattered as Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to enjoy double Champions League success with two clubs having triumphed with AC Milan.

It was LaLiga titleholders Real's fourth Champions League crown in seven years as they improved their impressive record in the competition with their eighth victory in as many finals.

The final was to be played in St Petersburg but European soccer governing body UEFA relocated it to Paris after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'.

The game started after a 36-minute delay following incidents outside the stadium when fans were tear-gassed by riot police as people without tickets tried to force their way in.

Liverpool had won the previous European Cup final both teams had played in Paris, winning 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in 1981, which was Real`s last defeat in a final.

It was meant to be a different outcome this time with Liverpool slight favorites but they beat the Merseyside club for the second time in Paris after their 3-1 victory in 2018.

(With inputs from Reuters)