Mbappe was not present for either training or the matchday roster. He was unable to participate in the opening game of the current FIFA Club World Cup because of a fever. The French player did not take the field when Madrid drew 1-1 with Al Hilal on June 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalized during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, as confirmed by the club on Thursday (June 19). Mbappe was unable to participate in Real Madrid's World Cup opener against Al Hilal due to a fever, and the Spanish club has now revealed that the French striker is receiving treatment in the hospital.

Mbappe exhibited low energy for the match on Thursday and did not take part in it. New coach Xabi Alonso chose not to include him in the squad as the Frenchman was facing health challenges. While it has been reported as a fever, it appears that the former PSG player is dealing with a stomach issue, which has ultimately resulted in his hospitalization.

"Our player Kylian Mbappé is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment," a statement from Real Madrid said.

What is Acute Gastroenteritis?

Acute gastroenteritis, often known as stomach flu, is a sudden inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract that mainly impacts the stomach and intestines. This condition is widespread and can affect people of all ages, being especially common in regions with inadequate sanitation or limited access to clean water.

Typically, it lasts for several days, but in some instances, it may persist for up to 10 days. The condition is most frequently caused by infections—viral, bacterial, or parasitic—although non-infectious factors such as food allergies or medications can also provoke it.

In their recent match at the Club World Cup, Real Madrid felt the absence of Mbappe, resulting in a draw against the Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. Gonzalo Garcia netted a goal for Real, while Ruben Neves equalized for the Saudi team. A late penalty was missed by Federico Valverde, leaving Real held to a draw in their opening match.

