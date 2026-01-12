FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach

A shocking news has arrived for Real Madrid fans as head coach Xabi Alonso has left the club with immediate effect.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 12:07 AM IST

Real Madrid replaces Xabi Alonso with B team manager Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach
Alonso played for Madrid between 2009 and 2014
Real Madrid on Monday officially confirmed the departure of coach Xabi Alonso by mutual consent. The Spanish club announced the news through a formal statement, a day after the team lost the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona. Following Alonso's exit, former Madrid player Alvaro Arbeloa has been appointed as the head coach. ''Real Madrid announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to bring his tenure as first-team coach to an end,'' Real Madrid's statement read.

Real Madrid also thanked Alonso and wrote, ''Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.''

In another statement, Madrid announced Arbeloa as the new head coach and wrote, ''Arbeloa has been the coach of Castilla since June 2025 and has developed his entire coaching career in Real Madrid's academy since 2020. As a player, Álvaro Arbeloa was part of Real Madrid during one of the most successful periods in its history. He wore our shirt between 2009 and 2016, making 238 official appearances. During that time, he won eight titles: two Champions Leagues, one Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey trophies, and one Spanish Super Cup.''

For those unversed, Alonso is said to be under immense pressure and was close to being sacked towards the last quarter of 2025. However, five consecutive wins during that time kept him in his post.

