Real Madrid block Gareth Bale's China move

Gareth Bale's potential move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning has been called off by Real Madrid, a source close to the deal told AFP on Sunday.

Bale, 30, who's been with the Spanish giants since 2013, was expected to leave Madrid for the Chinese Super League outfit on a 3-year-deal worth £1 million ($1.1 million) a week.

The Welsh international was infromed by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane that he isnt part of the club's future plans.

The former Tottenham star came off the bench to play 30 minutes during Real Madrid's record 7-3 thumping to rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The source also dismissed reports by Spanish daily Marca who reported that Bale's family blocked the player's a potential move to Asia.

The Spanish outlet also claimed that Bale had asked his agent to look for Europen clubs "before definitively saying yes to Jiangsu Suning's offer".

The transfer window in Chinese closes on Wednesday.