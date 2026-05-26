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RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Can Virat Kohli end his playoff struggles against GT in high-stakes qualifier 1 clash?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the IPL at Dharamsala on Tuesday, with a direct place in the final at stake. Virat Kohli will be the key player to watch in this high-pressure clash.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 26, 2026, 03:30 PM IST

RCB vs GT IPL 2026: Can Virat Kohli end his playoff struggles against GT in high-stakes qualifier 1 clash?
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the IPL at Dharamsala on Tuesday, with a direct place in the final at stake. Virat Kohli will be the key player to watch in this high-pressure clash.

Kohli’s strong form vs GT challenge:

Kohli has been in pretty good touch against the Gujarat Titans, racking up 460 runs in eight matches, averaging around 76.66, and keeping his strike rate over 152. That includes a hundred and also four fifties, so yeah, pretty strong. In the current season, he’s already piled up 557 runs from 14 innings, at an average that sits above 50, plus a strike rate beyond 163, showing steadiness and a kind of attacking mindset up the order.

But for RCB, the playoff side still feels a bit worrying. Since 2009, Kohli has only managed 396 runs across 17 playoff matches, at an average of 26.4. He’s got just two half-centuries, and that recent knockout run hasn’t looked great either, with scores like 25, 7, 33, 12 and 43, kinda up and down, more like a quiet sort of run. His most recent playoff fifty came back in 2016, in the IPL final against Sunrisers Hyderabad, so it has been a while.

Key battles that could decide the match:

A really crucial contest is Kohli vs GT’s powerplay attack, I mean, it feels like it’s going to come down to that, especially with former RCB teammate Mohammed Siraj and the South African pacer Kagiso Rabada. Vs Siraj, Kohli has been pretty much in control, making 18 runs from 12 balls with no dismissal. But Rabada has kept poking him; he’s dismissed Kohli five times in 16 innings, even with Kohli’s strike rate sitting at 140.5 or so. RCB’s lineup also brings in key guys like Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while GT are going to lean on Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

High-stakes clash in Dharamsala:

With a clean rush straight into the final on the line, RCB will depend a lot on Kohli's experience and whatever his current form is, plus how calm he stays under pressure. GT, on the other hand, will try to exploit his earlier playoff struggles and that early kind of vulnerability he shows when pace comes in fast, you know. This match kinda sets up a high-voltage contest, where Kohli’s power to crack that knockout curse could end up shaping RCB's road to another IPL final.

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