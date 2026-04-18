RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Mitchell Starc, Nitish Rana out

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SPORTS
RCB will face DC in IPL 2026 Match 26 at Bengaluru, with Virat Kohli expected to play in a limited role due to injury. DC may miss Mitchell Starc and are likely to make a few changes as both teams aim for a crucial win.
Ahead of RCB vs DC today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the 26th match of IPL 2026 on Saturday. The two teams face each other because DC wants to end their losing streak while RCB seeks to maintain their successful home performance. The public will focus on Virat Kohli, who has a slight ankle injury but will play in a restricted capacity.
Due to an ankle injury, Virat has been facing problems in heavy fielding duties. And that is why RCB management is not willing to risk his full fitness and may continue using him mainly as an opener without heavy fielding duties. Despite this, he remains a key player and a big match-winner for the team. His experience and energy are still very important for RCB’s top order.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will select their best players for the match. Phil Salt is expected to join Kohli as their opening batsman, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar will follow them. The middle order will include Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd. Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma will lead the team's bowling attack. The team maintains balance through its extensive batting options and its diverse bowling capabilities.
Also read: DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day
Delhi Capitals are expected to implement multiple roster modifications. The team's bowling performance has suffered because Mitchell Starc remains unfit to play. Ashutosh Sharma will take over Nitish Rana's position to enhance the team's batting capabilities for finishing matches. The team depends on Axar Patel, KL Rahul, David Miller and Kuldeep Yadav to create equilibrium between their two essential functions.