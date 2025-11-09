China's underwater treadmill video is creating waves on internet, netizens say, 'Are you allowed to pee...'; Watch viral video
Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS Bigg Boss contestant when he was married? Here's what we know
Delhi Traffic Advisory: Akon's concert, Samay Raina's show and more set to impact traffic today; Check routes, diversions and other details
What is GRAP-3 and why Delhi govt hasn’t enforced it yet as smog chokes the city? AQI breaches 400 in several areas
Sussanne Khan shares first post after Zarine Khan's death, pens heartfelt tribute, leaves Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor emotional: 'You took all our hearts'
Security breach in Bengaluru jail? Viral video shows ISIS operative, serial rapist seen using mobile; Watch
Bigg Boss 19: 'Salman Khan genda hai': Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt's fans brutally troll superstar for bashing them, others defend him
Kolkata Horror: 4-year-old sleeping next to grandmother kidnapped, sexually assaulted in Bengal
RCB up for sale: Adani Group, Adar Poonawalla among 6 BIG names chasing 2025 IPL champions
GSAT-7R: India’s new military satellite to enhance space monitoring against China’s expanding power
SPORTS
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may soon change ownership as Diageo plans to sell its stake after the team’s first IPL title. Valued at around USD 2 billion, RCB has attracted interest from Adar Poonawalla, Parth Jindal, Adani Group and more.
After lifting their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could soon be under new ownership. According to a Cricbuzz report, the franchise’s parent company, Diageo, is now exploring the possibility of selling its stake in the team. However, the quoted valuation of nearly USD 2 billion (approximately Rs 17,600 crore) has stirred considerable debate among potential investors.
As per sources, at least six investors are keen to take over RCB. Among them are Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, and Parth Jindal of the JSW Group, which co-owns the Delhi Capitals along with the GMR Group and Adani Group has also shown interest in acquiring the team.
Poonawalla recently reacted to reports linking him with the franchise on social media, saying, 'At the right valuation, RCB is a great team.' The report adds that he may consider partnering with an American investor if discussions progress further.
Notably, Poonawalla has been expanding his investment portfolio recently, including the acquisition of a 50% stake in Dharma Productions, Karan Johar’s film production company. His family had also evaluated potential IPL investments over a decade ago, around 2010.
Apart from Poonawalla and Jindal, the Adani Group and a Delhi-based industrialist are also reportedly in the mix. Additionally, a couple of US-based private equity firms have expressed interest but are said to be carefully assessing the valuation and financial structure before moving forward.
RCB’s parent company, Diageo, the UK-based alcoholic beverages giant, is believed to have internally agreed to divest its shareholding in the franchise. Some company shareholders have reportedly voiced concerns about continuing to fund a sports team, questioning the long-term returns on investment.
However, sources caution that the decision is not final, and a last-minute change of heart remains possible, especially with several domestic investors yet to finalise their stance.
The final sale price could hinge on several variables, most notably the upcoming IPL broadcasting rights renewal set to take place within the next two years.
Adding to the uncertainty is the lingering impact of the June 4 stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which raised safety concerns and legal complications. The ongoing case has reportedly made some investors wary of potential liabilities. Moreover, the venue’s reputation took another hit when it lost hosting rights for the Women’s World Cup matches after the state government refused to clear the fixtures.
While RCB’s on-field success has made it one of the IPL’s most marketable teams, the high valuation and pending legal matters have complicated the sale process. Whether Diageo goes ahead with a full exit or retains a minority stake remains to be seen.
For now, the Red and Gold brigade’s next big battle may not be on the cricket pitch but in the boardrooms, as investors and stakeholders decide the future of one of the league’s most iconic franchises.