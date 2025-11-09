FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

RCB up for sale: Adani Group, Adar Poonawalla among 6 BIG names chasing 2025 IPL champions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may soon change ownership as Diageo plans to sell its stake after the team’s first IPL title. Valued at around USD 2 billion, RCB has attracted interest from Adar Poonawalla, Parth Jindal, Adani Group and more.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 09:42 AM IST

RCB up for sale: Adani Group, Adar Poonawalla among 6 BIG names chasing 2025 IPL champions
TRENDING NOW

After lifting their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could soon be under new ownership. According to a Cricbuzz report, the franchise’s parent company, Diageo, is now exploring the possibility of selling its stake in the team. However, the quoted valuation of nearly USD 2 billion (approximately Rs 17,600 crore) has stirred considerable debate among potential investors.

Several High-Profile Buyers Show Interest

As per sources, at least six investors are keen to take over RCB. Among them are Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, and Parth Jindal of the JSW Group, which co-owns the Delhi Capitals along with the GMR Group and Adani Group has also shown interest in acquiring the team.

Poonawalla recently reacted to reports linking him with the franchise on social media, saying, 'At the right valuation, RCB is a great team.' The report adds that he may consider partnering with an American investor if discussions progress further.

Notably, Poonawalla has been expanding his investment portfolio recently, including the acquisition of a 50% stake in Dharma Productions, Karan Johar’s film production company. His family had also evaluated potential IPL investments over a decade ago, around 2010.

Adani Group and US-Based Firms Among Other Suitors

Apart from Poonawalla and Jindal, the Adani Group and a Delhi-based industrialist are also reportedly in the mix. Additionally, a couple of US-based private equity firms have expressed interest but are said to be carefully assessing the valuation and financial structure before moving forward.

Diageo’s Decision and Shareholder Pressure

RCB’s parent company, Diageo, the UK-based alcoholic beverages giant, is believed to have internally agreed to divest its shareholding in the franchise. Some company shareholders have reportedly voiced concerns about continuing to fund a sports team, questioning the long-term returns on investment.

However, sources caution that the decision is not final, and a last-minute change of heart remains possible, especially with several domestic investors yet to finalise their stance.

Valuation and External Factors Affecting the Deal

The final sale price could hinge on several variables, most notably the upcoming IPL broadcasting rights renewal set to take place within the next two years.

Adding to the uncertainty is the lingering impact of the June 4 stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which raised safety concerns and legal complications. The ongoing case has reportedly made some investors wary of potential liabilities. Moreover, the venue’s reputation took another hit when it lost hosting rights for the Women’s World Cup matches after the state government refused to clear the fixtures.

Uncertain Future for RCB Ownership

While RCB’s on-field success has made it one of the IPL’s most marketable teams, the high valuation and pending legal matters have complicated the sale process. Whether Diageo goes ahead with a full exit or retains a minority stake remains to be seen.

For now, the Red and Gold brigade’s next big battle may not be on the cricket pitch but in the boardrooms, as investors and stakeholders decide the future of one of the league’s most iconic franchises.

