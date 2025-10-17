RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their 18-year wait by lifting their maiden IPL trophy last season. Despite past struggles, RCB remained one of the most loved and followed teams worldwide, with India’s superstar Virat Kohli at the heart of their enduring popularity.

Reports of Diageo India exploring the sale of its popular Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have sent ripples through the cricketing and business worlds. At the heart of this potential strategic shift is Praveen Someshwar, the Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India. His leadership has seen the global spirits giant focus intently on its core beverage business, making the future of RCB an intriguing case study in corporate asset management.

Who is Praveen Someshwar?

Praveen Someshwar, who took charge as MD & CEO of Diageo India in March 2025, brings over three decades of leadership experience across FMCG and media sectors. Before joining Diageo, he was the CEO and Managing Director of HT Media Ltd, where he led a digital transformation of one of India’s oldest media houses. With 24 years at PepsiCo across India and Asia Pacific in diverse roles—from finance to general management—Someshwar is known for executing market-winning strategies and driving growth in complex markets.

Why RCB doesn't fit Diageo's core strategy

In a recent discussion with CNBCTV-18, Praveen Someshwar, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Diageo India, emphasized that although RCB possesses significant scale and brand equity, it does not constitute a part of the company’s core alcoholic beverage business.

"It’s an exciting asset. Cricket is the lifeblood of the nation, and within cricket, the IPL plays a significant role, making it undeniably thrilling. However, it is unrelated to our core business.

Diageo focuses on alcoholic beverages, and RCB was once an extension that has since gained scale. While that is exciting, it does not represent the central aspect of our portfolio," Someshwar stated.

The potential sale of RCB aligns perfectly with this perspective. Although RCB is a prominent brand with a dedicated fan following and considerable recognition, it functions outside of Diageo's main business of producing and marketing alcoholic drinks. Owning an IPL team, despite its visibility, necessitates considerable ongoing investment in team management, player acquisitions, and marketing, which may not directly enhance the beverage company's financial performance or its long-term strategic objectives.

Reinvesting capital for core growth

For Diageo India, getting rid of an asset that's not essential, like RCB, would free up a good amount of money and management attention. They could then use this money to grow their liquor business, create new products, improve how they distribute their products, or even give some money back to the people who own stock in the company. This move shows they plan to simplify how they do things and focus on what gives them the biggest edge over their rivals.

An opportune time for divestment

The value of IPL teams has really gone up lately, so now is a good time for Diageo to think about selling. Because new teams are joining the league and media rights are bringing in lots of money, there's a strong market for IPL assets. If Diageo sells RCB, they could make a lot of money, which would give them a good return on what they invested. It would also make Someshwar look good as a leader who cares about being efficient.

Even though RCB fans might be upset about the team changing owners, it seems like Praveen Someshwar and Diageo India are making a smart business decision. They want to concentrate on their main business and make their finances better in a market where there's a lot of competition. People in the cricket world are watching closely to see who might become the new owner of one of the IPL's most well-known teams.

