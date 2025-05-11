RCB have confirmed ticket refunds for their two home matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Former India captain Virat Kohli is reportedly set to retire from Test cricket before India's upcoming tour of England in June. According to Time of India (TOI), Kohli has already informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision. However, in the middle of this, his Bengaluru's team, RCB, has taken a bold decision.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday announced a full refund of tickets for matches at the Chinnaswamy stadium, originally scheduled on May 13 and May 17, which have been postponed.

Board Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the suspension of remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), for one week due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

RCB posted on their official X handle," Original Ticket holders of #RCBvSRH and #RCBvKKR at the Chinnaswamy stadium, originally scheduled on the 13th and 17th of May 2025, are eligible for a full refund, subject to terms and conditions. Physical ticket holders are required to keep their tickets handy. Digital ticket holders will receive all the necessary details via your registered email and/or phone number soon."

While announcing the postponing of remainder of tournament for a week, BCCI said that new schedule will be announced in due course.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had said in the statement."

The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders," he added.