Virat Kohli's IPL journey since 2008 has resulted in a remarkable Rs 179.70 crore in salary earnings. His consistent performance and widespread popularity have made him one of the IPL's highest-paid cricketers.

Virat Kohli, who scored over 50 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday in the Indian Premier League 2025, was the standout performer at Eden Gardens. The Royal Challengers Bangalore's key player, Kohli has consistently been one of the top performers in the IPL. Given his impressive gameplay and popularity, his salary in the IPL is a topic of interest. According to reports, Kohli is earning Rs 21 crore in the 18th edition of the IPL this year, representing a 40% increase from last year.

But have you ever thought that how much income tax Virat Kohli will pay for his Rs 21 crore IPL 2025 salary?

Kohli's earnings have significantly increased since his IPL debut in 2008. According to a data from Taxology India, an online tax and business consultancy firm, reveals that he began with a modest salary of Rs 12 lakh between 2008 and 2010. This rose to Rs 8.28 crore in 2011-2013. From 2014-2017, his pay remained at Rs 12.5 crore per season, increasing to Rs 17 crore from 2018 to 2021. After a slight decrease to Rs 15 crore from 2022-2024, his earnings have reached a record high of Rs 21 crore in 2025, according to Taxology India's data.

The RCB legend currently holds the title of the highest-paid player for Royal Challengers Bangalore, earning Rs 21 crore. Following him are Josh Hazlewood at Rs 12.50 crore and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at Rs 10.75 crore. On the other hand, RCB's lowest-paid players, including Swastik Chikara, Manoj Bhandage, Abhinandan Singh, and Mohit Rathee, were acquired for a mere Rs 30 lakh each.

While Kohli isn't considered an RCB employee, he receives an IPL contract fee. As per Section 28 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, this income is categorized as "income from business or profession." Since his IPL earnings surpass Rs 15 lakh, he is subject to a flat 30 percent tax rate on the entire amount.

Under the new tax regime, Kohli's total tax liability for IPL 2025 will be Rs 8.19 crore. After accounting for taxes, his take-home salary from IPL 2025 will be approximately Rs 12.81 crore.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and his team, RCB, is scheduled to square off against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSk on March 28.