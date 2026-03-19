FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Israel-Iran War: Jerusalem ranks 8th in World Happiness Report 2026 amid Middle East conflict

US-Israel-Iran War: Drones spotted over Washington Army base where Macro Rubio live amid Middle East conflict

RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik, wife Dipika Pallikal welcome baby girl, reveals name, check here

Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late until 2:30 a.m: 'That kind of dedication is rare'

Who is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel? FBI hunts for Indian national in mail, wire fraud case

Qatar's Ras Laffan gas facility struck again, explosions reported at US base in Kuwait

Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Neither Salman Khan nor Emraan Hashmi, but this actor plays Dawood Ibrahim in Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it 'best Indian film ever'

Gudi Padwa Wishes 2026: 50+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your family and friends

Pakistan among top nuclear threats to US, intel chief Tulsi Gabbard tells Senate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Israel-Iran War: Jerusalem ranks 8th in World Happiness Report 2026 amid Middle East conflict

US-Israel-Iran War: Jerusalem ranks 8th in World Happiness Report 2026 amid

Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late until 2:30 a.m: 'That kind of dedication is rare'

Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late

Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it 'best Indian film ever'

Dhurandhar 2 X review: Ranveer Singh steals show, fans call it

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict

From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war

HomeSports

SPORTS

RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik, wife Dipika Pallikal welcome baby girl, reveals name, check here

Karthik took to Instagram and shared a post, "With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh."

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 19, 2026, 12:20 PM IST

RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik, wife Dipika Pallikal welcome baby girl, reveals name, check here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former India cricketer and RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik and squash star Dipika Pallikal have announced the arrival of their baby girl, Raaha Pallikal Karthik, sharing the joyous news with fans on social media.

Karthik took to Instagram and shared a post, "With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh."

The couple, married since 2015, are already parents to sons Kabir and Zian. Both Karthik and Pallikal are celebrated athletes in their respective fields, with Karthik making significant contributions to Indian cricket and the Indian Premier League, while Pallikal has excelled as an international squash player.

Karthik, who made his Test debut against Australia in 2004, played his final match against England in 2018. The 40-year-old Karthik made 1025 runs in Test cricket in 26 matches and 42 innings. The former Indian cricketer had an average of 25, including one century and seven half-centuries.

In ODI cricket, the wicketkeeper-batter made his debut against England at Lord's in September 2004. The right-handed batter played his final ODI game against New Zealand during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.In ODIs, Karthik scored 1752 runs in 94 matches and 79 innings. The keeper-batter has an average of 30.20, including nine half-centuries.

In T20Is, Karthik made his debut against South Africa in 2006 and played his final match against Bangladesh in November 2022. In the shortest format, Karthik scored 686 runs in 60 matches, 48 innings at an average of 26.38. The keeper-batter scored one half-century.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Vikram Doraiswami? Senior Diplomat named India’s Ambassador to China
Who is Vikram Doraiswami? Senior Diplomat named India’s Ambassador to China
US-Israel-Iran War: Jerusalem ranks 8th in World Happiness Report 2026 amid Middle East conflict
US-Israel-Iran War: Jerusalem ranks 8th in World Happiness Report 2026 amid
US-Israel-Iran War: Drones spotted over Washington Army base where Macro Rubio live amid Middle East conflict
Drones spotted over Washington Army base where Rubio live amid Iran war
RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik, wife Dipika Pallikal welcome baby girl, reveals name, check here
RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik, wife Dipika Pallikal welcome baby girl, reveal
Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late until 2:30 a.m: 'That kind of dedication is rare'
Dhurandhar 2: After paid previews were cancelled, Aditya Dhar worked late
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement