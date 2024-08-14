Twitter
Sports

RCB acquired Virat Kohli for this amount in first IPL auction

Virat Kohli has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the inaugural IPL season in 2008. Initially bought for ₹12 lakh, Kohli's salary with RCB has risen to ₹15 crores over 17 years

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 07:06 AM IST

RCB acquired Virat Kohli for this amount in first IPL auction
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) crosses the 17-year mark, only a handful of players have remained loyal to a single franchise since the league's inception. One such player is Virat Kohli, a name synonymous with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kohli’s journey with RCB began in 2008, and it's a tale of growth, dedication, and unyielding commitment to the team.

Back in 2008, when the IPL was just beginning to take shape, RCB was formed with high hopes and big dreams. The franchise appointed the legendary Indian batsman Rahul Dravid as the captain, aiming to build a strong foundation. Amidst the buzz, a young Virat Kohli was emerging as a promising talent in Indian cricket. Recognizing his potential, RCB secured his services during the first-ever IPL auction, purchasing the Delhi-born cricketer for a modest sum of ₹12 lakh.

Interestingly, many expected the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) to snatch up Kohli, given his roots in the city. However, fate had different plans, and RCB seized the opportunity, setting the stage for a long and fruitful association.

In the early years, RCB saw multiple leadership changes, with captains like Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble, and Daniel Vettori taking charge after Dravid. But in 2011, Kohli was handed the captaincy, a role he embraced with passion and determination. Under his leadership, RCB saw several memorable moments, though the elusive IPL title remains out of reach.

Kohli continued as RCB's captain until the 2022 season, after which he stepped down from the role. Yet, his loyalty to the team never wavered. From his initial salary of ₹12 lakh, Kohli’s earnings with RCB have soared to an impressive ₹15 crores. He also holds the record for the most runs in IPL history, amassing 8,004 runs.

Despite his individual brilliance, Kohli and RCB are still on the hunt for their first IPL title. But one thing is certain: Kohli’s legacy with RCB is etched in the annals of cricket history, a testament to his dedication and love for the game.

