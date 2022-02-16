RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich Champions League: Live Streaming, SAL vs BAY Dream11, time & where to watch

Heavyweights Bayern Munich will take on minnows RB Salzburg in tonight's Champions League round of 16 clash between the two sides. Bayern will travel to Red Bull Arena in Salzburg to secure a first-leg win.

The Bavarians topped their respective group with 18 points, having won all six of the matches they played. In contrast, RB Salzburg qualified for the knock rounds after finishing second in their group, missing the top berth by just one point to LOSC Lille.

Two more Round of 16 ties for you!



Two more Round of 16 ties for you!

Who will take a first-leg lead?

When and where to watch RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich - Round of 16

Where and when is the RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be played on February 17, 2022, at Red Bull Salzburg Arena.

What time does the RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday (Wednesday night in India).

Where to watch RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

How and where to watch online RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

RB Salzburg: Kohn; Kristensen, Onguene, Wober, Ulmer; Sucic, Camara, Capaldo; Aaronson; Adeyemi, Okafor

Bayern Munich: Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, Sule, Hernandez; Kimmich, Tolisso; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski