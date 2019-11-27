RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Headlines

Sri Lankan cricketer Pathirana lauds MS Dhoni's mentorship and fitness at 42

Naach: Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's energetic moves, sizzling chemistry in Dream Girl 2 new song impresses fans

Isha Foundation and Indian Army to offer Classical Hatha Yoga training to 10,000 soldiers

Viral video: KTM rider's escape attempt from cops ends in shocking pillion passenger fall, watch

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve meets Abhishek Malhan at hospital, impresses Fukra Insaan's fans

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Naach: Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's energetic moves, sizzling chemistry in Dream Girl 2 new song impresses fans

Isha Foundation and Indian Army to offer Classical Hatha Yoga training to 10,000 soldiers

Viral video: KTM rider's escape attempt from cops ends in shocking pillion passenger fall, watch

Highest 1st Tuesday collection by Bollywood films, here's where Gadar 2 stands

Fastest Indian films to earn 100 crore at the box office

Maurya to Maratha: 10 Flourishing kingdoms that shaped Indian history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Naach: Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's energetic moves, sizzling chemistry in Dream Girl 2 new song impresses fans

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve meets Abhishek Malhan at hospital, impresses Fukra Insaan's fans

'Best dad’ Saif Ali Khan is all smiles as he poses with kids Ibrahim, Sara, Jehangir, Taimur at birthday bash

HomeSports

Sports

RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

RB Leipzig set to host Benfica in the Champions League. If they draw and it's enough for them to earn a place in the last 16 of the competition.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 02:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RB Leipzig set to host Benfica in the Champions League. If they draw and it's enough for them to earn a place in the last 16 of the competition.

As for the visitors, they are likely to require back-to-back victories in order to progress as runners-up in Group G.

 

When and where to watch RB Leipzig vs Benfica

Where and when is the RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League match being played?

The RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League match will be played on November 28, 2019, at Red Bull Arena.

 

What time does the RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League match begin?

The RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India. 

 

How and where to watch online RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League live streaming?

The RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

 

Atalanta BC vs Dinamo Zagreb: Predicted Starting XIs 

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Ampadu, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Laimer, Demme; Sabitzer, Forsberg; Nkunku, Werner

Benfica possible starting lineup: Vlachodimos; Almeida, Dias, Jardel, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Luis, Pires, Cervi; Chiquinho, Vinicius

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gadar 2 box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol film mints Rs 55 crore, best Independence Day haul ever in Indian cinema

Meet biker-priest Unnikrishnan, computer graduate quit MNC job, devotes time to temple and track

Meet India's only man who owns a hill station near Mumbai, owns firm worth Rs 68000 crore

Google Doodle celebrates India's 77th Independence by showcasing textile craft traditions illustrated by Namrata Kumar

Controversy erupts as AP Dhillon spotted wearing 'Tricolour' shoes, sparks internet backlash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE