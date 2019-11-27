RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

RB Leipzig set to host Benfica in the Champions League. If they draw and it's enough for them to earn a place in the last 16 of the competition.

As for the visitors, they are likely to require back-to-back victories in order to progress as runners-up in Group G.

When and where to watch RB Leipzig vs Benfica

Where and when is the RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League match being played?

The RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League match will be played on November 28, 2019, at Red Bull Arena.

What time does the RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League match begin?

The RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League live streaming?

The RB Leipzig vs Benfica, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Ampadu, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Laimer, Demme; Sabitzer, Forsberg; Nkunku, Werner

Benfica possible starting lineup: Vlachodimos; Almeida, Dias, Jardel, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Luis, Pires, Cervi; Chiquinho, Vinicius