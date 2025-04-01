A day after Rajasthan Royals won in Guwahati, Ravindra Jadeja posted a picture of himself with MS Dhoni.

The Chennai Super Kings, who have won the IPL five times, haven't started the 18th season perfectly. After winning their first match against Mumbai Indians, the team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad lost consecutive games to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Ravindra Jadeja, who is an all-rounder, has reassured the team's fans that things will get better.

A day after Rajasthan Royals won in Guwahati, Ravindra Jadeja posted a picture of himself with MS Dhoni. Taking to Instgram stories, Jadeja shared the with the caption, "Things will change."

Earlier in the match against Rajasthan Royals, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni tried hard to help CSK win. With two overs left, the team needed 39 runs. Both batsmen scored 19 runs in the second-to-last over, which Tushar Deshpande bowled.

In the final over, CSK needed 20 runs, and Sandeep Sharma was bowling. The first ball was wide, and MS Dhoni seemed like he might do something amazing.

But, Sandeep Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer worked together to get the wicketkeeper-batter out on the first ball of the over. This ended CSK's hopes of a great win. In the end, CSK lost by six runs, and Rajasthan Royals got their first win of the season.

Dhoni scored 16 runs from 11 balls, and Jadeja stayed not out with 32 runs from 22 balls.

MS Dhoni came in to bat at No. 7 against Rajasthan Royals. Before that, the former India captain batted at No. 9 against RCB, which caused a lot of controversy. After the game against RR, CSK coach Stephen Fleming said Dhoni couldn't bat for long because of his knee problems.

CSK's coach said, "MS judges it. His body is, his knees aren't what they used to be. And he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that."

Meanwhile, CSK, who are at seventh place in the points table, will play their nect match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.