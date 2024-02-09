Twitter
Ravindra Jadeja responds to father's allegations against wife Rivaba, calls it an attempt to....

Taking to his social media platform, Jadeja expressed his skepticism towards "scripted interviews" and urged his followers not to place trust in them.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

Edited by

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja vehemently dismissed his father's claims of a strained relationship between them, dismissing the senior Jadeja's interview with a popular daily as nonsensical and scripted. Anirudhsinh Jadeja, in a surprising allegation, asserted that their relationship had soured after the cricketer tied the knot with Rivaba in April 2016.

Taking to his social media platform, Jadeja expressed his skepticism towards "scripted interviews" and urged his followers not to place trust in them. The accomplished all-rounder further asserted that concerted efforts were being made to tarnish both his and his wife's reputation. It is worth noting that his wife holds a prominent position as a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, representing the Jamnagar North Assembly constituency.

“The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public."

During an interview with Divya Bhaskar, Jadeja's father made serious allegations against Rivaba, accusing her of causing a significant division within their family. He further emphasized that a deep-seated animosity exists between the two families.

"He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn't gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn't become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case," Jadeja’s father said.

"Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn't want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra's sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There's no relation with anyone in the family; there's just hate."

Jadeja is presently in the process of recovering from a hamstring injury that prevented him from participating in India's second Test against England, led by Ben Stokes, in Visakhapatnam. This injury was sustained during the Hyderabad Test, prompting Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to take his place in the squad for the Vizag match.

The question that lingers now is whether Jadeja will recuperate in time to be selected for the Indian squad in the upcoming three Tests to be held in Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

