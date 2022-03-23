ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja regains the No.1 all-rounder spot

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has regained the No.1 spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders after his fiery performance in the recently concluded two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Jason Holder from West Indies is in the 2nd spot in the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders.

READ: IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer led KKR's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Jason Holder is currently participating in the three-match Test series against England and so far he has been ordinary in the two concluded matches. Ravindra Jadeja has 385 rating points and Jason Holder has 357.

In the bowling rankings, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has moved to the No.6 spot after struggling in the Karachi Test. He scalped only two wickets in the match. Australian skipper Pat Cummins has moved up one spot to No.8 after taking three wickets and scoring 34* in the first innings of the Karachi Test. Mitchell Starc, who picked up three wickets in the first innings, has moved up one place to No.15.

Babar Azam enters top five of batting list

Pat Cummins makes gains in all-rounders’ chart



Both Pakistan and Australia skippers move up in the weekly update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings



Details : https://t.co/nLJOeoGJVr pic.twitter.com/WYBZhDyN3A — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2022

India's Ravichandran Ashwin is in the No.2 position. Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged eight wickets, including his maiden Test five-for at home in the second against the Sri Lanka Test in Bangaluru, leaped to the No.4 spot.

READ: IPL 2022: Here's a sneak peek at the jerseys of all 10 teams - See pics

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne's great innings in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan has got him to the No.1 spot in the batting chart. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's glorious knock of 196 runs in the Test against Australia has taken him to the No. 5 spot in the batting rankings. Mohammad Rizwan and Usman Khawaja have also made big leaps.