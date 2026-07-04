Ravichandran Ashwin's three-word verdict on Cabo Verde after heroic FIFA World Cup campaign goes viral

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was supporting Cabo Verde in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, was left disappointed after their elimination from the tournament. Here's what he said.

Former Indian spinner Ravichandra Ashwin was all praise for Cabo Verde, who made their debut in the FIFA World Cup this year and surprised everyone with their brilliant performance. They remained unbeaten in the group stage and qualified for the Round of 32, only to face the defending champions, Argentina, and give them a tough time. For those unversed, Cabo Verde's debut World Cup campaign was no short of remarkable as they held European champions Spain to a goalless draw and also drew against former world champions Uruguay.

Even in their last match against Argentina in the knockout stage, they made the defending champions sweat it out for a win, and the game lasted for over 120 minutes before the South American nation finally clinched the game.

Such a spirited performance prompted Ashwin to praise Cabo Verde ahead of their Round of 32 clash, as he took to his X handle and wrote, ''Whatever happens from here on in. Remember the name 'CAPE VERDE'. What a team and what a show they have put on so far this World Cup.''

See the post:

Whatever happens from here on in.



Remember the name “CAPE VERDE”



What a team and what a show they have put on so far this World Cup. #FIFAworldcup — Ashwin(@ashwinravi99) July 3, 2026

During the match, he again reshared his post and wrote, ''Vozinha continues to defy Messi,'' along with fire emojis. After the match, when the African nation got eliminated, he expressed his disappointment and posted a broken heart emoji.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the first half before Deroy Duarte equalised after the break. The match tied 1-1 and went into extra time, following which the real game began. Lisandro Martinez brought Argentina back into the game, but Sidny Lopes Cabral struck again for Cabo Verde.

Later, an own goal by Diney Borge eventually sealed Argentina's place in the Round of 16, ending the African nation's inspiring maiden World Cup campaign.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/