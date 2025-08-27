Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL: 'Every ending will have a new start...'

Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Retirement: R Ashwin, on Wednesday, retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin was picked by CSK at the mega auction 2025 for Rs 9.75 crore. He played nine fixtures for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, taking seven wickets and conceding runs at an economy rate.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 11:29 AM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from IPL: 'Every ending will have a new start...'
R Ashwin Retirement: Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League(IPL) on Wednesday, while revealing that he is available to play the other leagues across the globe. The star cricketer was currently with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 

Taking to X, Ashwin made the announcement, stating, "Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start. My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years, and most importantly, the @IPL and the @BCCI  for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," he tweeted.
 

Ashwin's retirement marks the end of his 16-year-long association with the tournament, within months of calling it quits from international cricket. The cricketer was part of 221 matches in the competition and picked up 187 wickets. In his tenure, he has been associated with several teams. He debuted in 2009 with the Chennai Super Kings, and later played for Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Also read: IPL replacement player rules explained as CSK responds to R Ashwin’s 'extra pay' claim over Dewald Brevis signing

R Ashwin's tenure in CSK

Ashwin was picked by CSK at the mega auction 2025 for Rs 9.75 crore. He played nine fixtures for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, taking seven wickets and conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.13. This IPL was also his costliest year, as he went for 9.12 runs an over, the first time his economy had exceeded 8.49.  Ashwin is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 201 scalps in 239 matches at an average of 30.94. Before rejoining CSK in 2025, he played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals. 

R Ahwin's retirement from International cricket

Last year, Ashwin announced his retirement from Test cricket in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The veteran all-rounder sent shockwaves through the cricketing fraternity by announcing his retirement from international cricket following the draw in the third Test at Brisbane. In 106 Tests for India, the legendary all-rounder took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, with best figures of 7/59. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket match hauls in his Test career. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests overall and the second-highest for India, behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Ashwin also holds the record for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Tests, trailing only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (67). With the bat, Ashwin scored 3,503 runs at an average of 25.75, including six centuries and 14 fifties in 151 innings, with a highest score of 124.

Also read: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin create history, become only players to achieve THIS rare 'Pakistan' feat

In 116 ODIs, Ashwin took 156 wickets at an average of 33.20, with best figures of 4/25. He also scored 707 runs at an average of 16.44, including one fifty, a knock of 65 in 63 innings. He is the 13th-highest wicket-taker for India in the format. Across all formats, Ashwin took 765 wickets in 287 matches, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble (953 wickets). 

Ashwin was also a key member of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from ANI)

