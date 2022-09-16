Ravi Dahiya bows out of the World Wrestling championship 2022, Naveen Malik keeps medal hopes alive

CWG gold-medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Ravi Dahiya's gold medal ambitions at the Wrestling World Championship were dashed on Friday after he was defeated 0-10 by Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in the pre-quarterfinals.

The 24-year-old Olympic Silver medalist, who was seeded second in the 57kg division, started his World Wrestling campaign with a 10-0 win over Razvan Marian KOVACS, but he was severely outplayed in the pre-quarterfinals.

The profilic wrestler enjoyed great time in previous tournaments as he clinched gold, both at the Asian Championships in April and CWG 2022 in August.

Meanwhile, in the 70kg repechage, Naveen Malik overcame Syrbaz Talgat to keep his World Championships medal hopes alive. Vicky Hooda was defeated in the qualification match by Radoslaw Marcinkiewicz.

In the 74kg weight class, Sagar Jaglan defeated Israel's Mitchell Louis Finesilver 15-4 on technical superiority. Jaglan was down 1-4 at the moment, but he quickly seized his opponent's legs and rolled him over many times to score an easy victory.

Nisha Dahiya was another prominent Indian wrestler whose campaign ended in a heartbreak after she lost to Canada's Linda Morais in the women's 68kg bronze medal bout. She took the lead with a four-point takedown, but the 2022 CWG silver medallist claimed victory via fall by pinning Nisha to the ground. Earlier on Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to win two medals at the World Championships as she won the bronze medal in the 53kg category by defeating Sweden's Emma Jonna Malmgren.

Where to watch World Wrestling LIVE Streaming

The LIVE streaming of the World Wrestling Championship can be watched on the official website of the United World Wrestling.

