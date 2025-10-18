Rashid Khan's FIRST reaction after Pakistan's air strikes kill 3 Afghanistani cricketers: 'Grave violation of...'

3 cricketers among 10 killed as Pakistan launches fresh attack on Afghanistan, Taliban declares truce 'broken'
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that the players, identified as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, were among eight people killed in the airstrike in the Urgun district. Seven others were reportedly injured.
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of three young cricketers and several civilians in Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan's Paktika province. He condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, calling it "absolutely immoral and barbaric" and a grave violation of human rights.
Rashid Khan slams 'barbaric' air strikes that killed 3 cricketers
"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage," he posted on X.
"It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed. In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB's decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else."
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday expressed profound grief over the killing of three Afghan cricketers and announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan. "In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November," the statement read.
All-rounder Gulbadin Naib condemned the attack in a post on X, "We are deeply saddened by the cowardly military attack in Argun, Paktika, that martyred innocent civilians and fellow cricketers. This brutal act by the Pakistani army is an assault on our people, pride, and independence, but it will never break the Afghan spirit."
Seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi in an X post, wrote, "The massacre of innocent civilians and our domestic cricket players by these oppressors is a heinous, unforgivable crime. May Almighty Allah grant the martyrs the highest place in Paradise, humiliate the perpetrators, and subject them to His wrath. The killing of players and civilians is not honour -- it is the deepest disgrace. Long live Afghanistan!"
Pakistan airstrikes on Afghanistan
Earlier on Friday, Pakistan conducted a series of airstrikes in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, marking a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries, as reported by Tolo News.According to Tolo News, citing sources, the airstrikes reportedly targeted residential areas in the Urgun and Barmal districts of the country, causing significant civilian casualties. These deadly strikes come amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes. Earlier, Pakistan also called for an extension of the ceasefire until the end of the ongoing Doha negotiations aimed at easing tensions and preventing cross-border violence. According to Tolo News, citing sources, the 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan was extended, at Pakistan's request, until the conclusion of the ongoing talks in Doha. Negotiations between the two sides are set to begin on Saturday. On Wednesday, Pakistan's Foreign Office announced that a temporary ceasefire had been reached with Afghanistan for the next 48 hours, following days of intense cross-border clashes between the two sides.
