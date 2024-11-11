The incident involving Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz occurred during the third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, November 11.

Afghanistan's star spinner, Rashid Khan, narrowly avoided a dangerous collision with wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz, an incident that could have led to a serious injury.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first in the match. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams were fully focused and put in their best efforts on the field during the first innings.

One such moment occurred when star spinner Rashid Khan sprinted to stop the ball. As he slid to collect it, wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz charged in from behind, coming close to a potential collision.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was running at a fast speed, and noticing Rashid on the ground, he made a swift effort to avoid a collision. As he approached Rashid, he leaped to ensure his knee didn’t make contact with the spinner's head.

As Gurbaz jumped over Rashid, he accidentally knocked the spinner's hat off. Fortunately, there was no collision, and both players emerged unscathed after the incident.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh National Cricket Team managed to put up a strong total of 244/8. At one stage, this total seemed out of reach, but brilliant batting performances from Mahmudullah (98) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (66) helped the Tigers post an impressive score.

AFG vs BAN Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Nasum Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi

