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Raphinha to miss remainder of FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest injury update on Brazil star winger

Brazil have been dealt a major setback at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after winger Raphinha suffered a right thigh muscle injury during a group stage match against Haiti on Friday.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 21, 2026, 07:17 AM IST

Raphinha to miss remainder of FIFA World Cup 2026? Latest injury update on Brazil star winger
Raphinha underwent an imaging exam recently. (Pic Credits: Instagram/raphinha)
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Brazil suffered a major blow in the early stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as its star winger Raphinha sustained a muscle injury in the back of his right thigh, adding to his recent fitness concerns. Brazilian fans are worried about whether the winger will be available for the upcoming fixtures or not, and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has issued an update on his injury.

 

''On Saturday, Raphinha underwent an imaging exam that confirmed a muscle injury in the back of his right thigh,'' the statement read. Notably, this is Raphinha's 4th hamstring injury in the last year. Due to this, he also missed over 20 matches for Barcelona last season.

 

Will Raphinha miss upcoming Brazil games?

 

The CBF also added that Raphinha will be undergoing an intensive treatment protocol under the monitoring of the team's medical staff so that the star winger can return at the earliest.

 

Raphinha sustained a similar injury during a friendly match against France, which kept him out of action for nearly a month.

 

Talking about the Brazil vs Haiti contest earlier this week, where the five-time champions registered a comfortable 3-0 win in their Group C clash. In the match, Matheus Cunha scored a first-half brace, and later Vinicius Junior added a third before the break, crushing Haiti's high defensive line.

 

Raphinha also found the net early on, but his effort was ruled out for offside, and his evening ended prematurely after he suffered an injury and was forced off in the first half. Currently, Brazil is leading Group C with four points and one win and a draw. For the Round of 32, only three teams have qualified so far: Mexico, the US, and Germany.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 19 at 7 20 41 AM (2)

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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