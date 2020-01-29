Rangers FC announce signing of Bala Devi on 18-month contract

Scottish giants Rangers FC have announced the signing of Indian footballer Bala Devi on Wednesday (January 29) and penned an 18-month contract.

"Rangers are delighted to announce the signing of India National Team attacker Bala Devi from Manipur Police Sports Club, subject to international clearance."

"The 29-year-old joins the club on an 18-month-deal after a successful spell on trial at Rangers in November," the club said in a statement.

With this move, Bala becomes the first Indian woman footballer to play in a European league and also Rangers' first Asian international footballer.

The 29-year-old, who is also currently the top goal scorer for the Indian national women's team, expressed her thoughts over her transfer.

"I am very happy and looking forward, Now, I just have to give my 100 percent and make India proud," Bala was quoted as saying by ANI.

"In this 18-month contract, I have to perform well. Also, this will motivate the youngsters. There is no challenge but it is just the weather as it goes in negative there but we have to adjust to the weather wherever we go," she added.