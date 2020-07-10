Randy Orton to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in SummerSlam: Report

With speculations still making the rounds about who will face WWE champion Drew McIntyre in SummerSlam, fresh reports have come out suggesting that he might be going head-to-head against one of the all-time greats.

According to WrestleTalks' recent reports, McIntyre will be locking horns against Randy Orton aka 'The Viper' in WWE's second most popular pay-per-view event after WrestleMania.

Randy Orton is in top form too and is fresh off a victory over Edge in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at Backlash.

However, Orton didn't plan for this and was originally supposed to face Edge at SummerSlam.

But those plans have been put on hold after Edge got ruled out of the tie after suffering a triceps tear which will require surgery.

So when that didn't happen, The 'Apex Predator' was reportedly getting pitched in a match against Adam Cole or Tomasso Ciampa, NXT's top superstars.

If certain rumours are to be believed, Brock Lesnar - who had lost the WWE Championship to McIntyre at the WrestleMania - is also likely to make his comeback during SummerSlam.

Due to this, more speculations started spreading that Lesnar will be McIntyre's opponent in a rematch of their WrestleMania main event.