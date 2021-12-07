Dr Arjunsinh Rana, the name behind the movement- Khelo India, Fit India & the MOU being signed with sports universities

Contribution, no matter it is big or small, to be cherished brings in a level of satisfaction. It brings hope, opportunities and, of course, a chance to create a change that not all get a chance for. Well, Dr Arjunsinh Rana is one such person who, since a long time, has been working towards ensuring nothing but the best for the Indian team. As of now, he is at the position of Vice-Chancellor at the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Gandhinagar, who has ensured the successful signing of the MOU with many sport universities in India to spread ahead of the movement of- Khelo India, Fit India. He has been a part of it so that proper support can be received from the end of the government, which will ensure providing opportunities to many talented players out there, who, due to either of the reasons, are left behind.

Dr Arjunsinh is a person of knowledge and experience. He was honoured with a doctorate in PhD in sports management in the year 2015. His association with Saurashtra Cricket Association has helped him gain experience as team manager and the Physio/Trainer at the association. It was his research on the topic, “A Comparative Study Of Leadership Style viz-a-viz Motivation Effect of Indian Cricket Team Captains,” under the guidance of Dr Pratapsinh Chauhan. The research conducted by him was in reference to the formation of test cricket at the international level. Not just this, his research work head him to select 10 out of 31 captains for the Indian test cricket team, which was all done by means of a structured questionnaire prepared by Dr Arjunsinh. From motivation to leadership style, he covered it all and the response is recorded to help to conduct a hypothesis test which gave a proper visualization of what separates the captains from the players that the team was looking for.

He says, “It is never easy to do all such tasks but representing India at the international level, it requires proper leadership and motivation. So, efficiency was an atmosphere requirement and to help select the best; the organization was dependent upon me. All I did was use my experience of 23 years and give my best.” It is because of this motivation and dedication that Dr Arjunsinh was also appointed as the Physio/Trainer (Ex) for the Indian Senior/Junior National Cricket Team at BCCI and further as the manager at ICC T20 Cricket World Cup. The best part is that no matter what role he was given, he always came out as a shining star.

From training and working along with some renowned cricketers including Saurav Ganguly, Parthiv Patel, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, etc., his opportunities have been quite enough, and now, with all the experience that he has gained, he is working towards creating opportunities for the unseen talents that are to be brought ahead and given a chance to represent themselves and represent their country at both national and international level. This is one of the major reasons as to why Dr Arjunsinh has been working towards spreading the movement of Khelo India, Fit India, by signing MOU with different sport universities from around India.

Apart from the above, Dr Arjunsinh got his Doctorate In Physical Education & Sports and Doctorate in Sports Management (FDP IIM Ahmedabad). He has also been the Nodal Officer/Brand Ambassador of FIT India Movement, Gujarat. By all means, he has been working towards promoting fitness and ensuring to make Indians healthy, and this movement has been working in support of the government. He wants to see e the fitness youth club formed at all the school and college levels. His aim has also been to provide a detailed program are the colleges from the end of the government. All of this is to be done to ensure that in the coming years, India can become the sporting power, and considering the successes which have been received at the Olympics and Paralympics, it will start to change the mindset of the people that can all help in achieving greater heights.

“Seriousness is what was needed, and seriousness is what has been brought in. Every child should play not just to play but to stay healthy and fit,” says Dr Arjunsinh.

Dr Arjunsinh has the aim of creating a new and fit India. He aims to bring in the best and has been working towards the same. It is because of his efforts had a lot of changes have been seen in sports, and the government seems to be supporting the same too. Well, these are the kind of leaders India needs, and since long, he has been working towards being that person. He is quite a responsible person, and with the amount of awareness he has been spreading about fitness and health, a lot of change is excepted in upcoming times.

- Brand Desk Content