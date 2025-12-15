FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Rana Balachauria shot dead minutes ahead of Kabaddi match in Mohali | WATCH

Rana Balachauria, a popular Kabaddi player and promoter, was shot dead during the Sohana Kabaddi Cup held in Mohali on Monday, December 15.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 08:45 PM IST

Rana Balachauria, a popular Kabaddi player and promoter, was shot dead during the Sohana Kabaddi Cup held in Mohali on Monday, December 15. As per media reports, Rana succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital, where they declared him 'brought dead'. Rana was also one of the organisers of the event. The incident took place around 5:30 pm in Sector 82 of Mohali.

 

Several videos of live shots being heard while the match was in progress are all over social media. Some reports even claim that Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh was scheduled to attend the event, and the firing took place just ahead of his arrival. Viewers' discretion is advised before watching the clip.

 

Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria sustained bullet injuries in the incident. He was critically injured and was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali,” SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said.

See the post:

 

 

Rana sustained several gunshot injuries to his head and face, following which he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead'.

 

A media report claims that eyewitnesses saw a group of men arriving at the venue in a Bolero car and opening fire as the teams were entering the field. Deputy Superintendent of Police HS Bal was the chief guest of the event, and the incident took place after he left the venue.

 

Meanwhile, the attackers fled the scene after opening fire. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

