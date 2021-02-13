Rakesh Kumar Yadav: A helping hand to many underprivileged kids wanting to make their career in sports

It is not often an easy thing to put personal interest and think about others. We have a dearth of such examples in our society who work selflessly for the welfare of others. One such name is Rakesh Kumar Yadav from UP who should be applauded for this venture. He is from a small town called Balia in UP and he has come a long way in helping young sports aspirants with the basic requirements to accomplish their dreams. He wanted to make his career in sports, but with financial constraints, he gave up his dreams and relocated to Bangalore in 2012.

It was the interest in sports that brought him to Puma India known sportswear brand to work for his living. There he came across many youngsters who had talents but they lacked the basic resources like shoes and other sports gear. This is where he has emerged as their angel to help them all supplying them the required stuff from his own pocket and thus allowing them to make them eligible for their sporting event. He has helped many talented under-privileged and several were able to make up their dreams come true by participating at national and even global levels.

All these efforts have given him good recognition in this sporting circle for his efforts not only supporting the kids with the sporting gear but at the same time helping them in coaching seeking professional advice. During the lockdown, he and his team worked hard to remain in touch with the field for their chosen athletic sports. He has been working hard to give his efforts an institutional direction. With so much of his contribution, he has been chosen by the Uttar Pradesh Leg Cricket Association in his state of Uttar Pradesh to be the Vice President of the UPLCA (Uttar Pradesh Leg Cricket Association).

This is a featured content.