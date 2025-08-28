Rajgir International Stadium to Anil Agarwal International Stadium: 7 futuristic Indian cricket stadiums you must know about

India is redefining cricket with futuristic stadiums like Narendra Modi Stadium, Ekana in Lucknow, and Greenfield in Kerala. With smart designs, world-class amenities, and eco-friendly features, these new venues set global standards and promise fans a next-level cricketing experience.

India’s passion for cricket is legendary, and with the game’s popularity soaring, the country is witnessing a wave of state-of-the-art stadiums designed to offer world-class experiences. From massive seating capacities to hi-tech facilities, these futuristic venues are set to redefine how fans enjoy the sport. Here are seven of the most exciting new cricket stadiums in India.

Mirage Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan

Planned as one of the most architecturally striking venues, the Mirage Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan blends modern design with eco-friendly construction. It is expected to feature advanced cooling systems to beat desert heat and smart seating arrangements.

New Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru is preparing to welcome a new international-standard stadium equipped with retractable roofs, smart lighting, and top-tier hospitality zones. It is designed to be a multi-sport complex, but with cricket as the central attraction.

Rajgir International Stadium, Bihar

Set to become one of Bihar’s sporting landmarks, the Rajgir International Stadium will seat around 45,000 spectators. The facility includes world-class training centres, indoor nets, and advanced digital scoreboards, making it one of the most modern stadiums in eastern India.

Varanasi Cricket Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

Inspired by the city’s spiritual heritage, the Varanasi Cricket Stadium combines cultural aesthetics with futuristic technology. It is expected to feature solar-powered systems, rainwater harvesting, and AI-driven crowd management.

Anil Agarwal International Stadium, Jaipur

Funded by Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal Foundation, this mega-stadium in Jaipur is designed to host over 75,000 fans. With ultra-modern spectator facilities, it aims to rival international venues while boosting Rajasthan’s profile in global cricket.

World’s Largest Cricket Stadium, Amaravati

Amaravati is developing what could become the world’s largest cricket stadium with an expected capacity exceeding 1 lakh. Its futuristic design includes AI-powered security, climate-controlled stands, and integrated entertainment hubs.

Mumbai’s New 100,000-Capacity Stadium

Mumbai, the heart of Indian cricket, is soon to get a brand-new stadium capable of hosting 100,000 spectators. Designed with high-tech LED displays, eco-friendly construction, and advanced broadcasting facilities, it will be a global cricketing marvel.

These upcoming stadiums showcase India’s vision of merging tradition with technology. With eco-friendly features, massive capacities, and futuristic designs, they promise to elevate the cricket experience for players and fans alike.

