Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

J-K monsoon tragedy: 35 bodies recovered in Vaishno Devi landslide, death toll rises to 41

Donald Trump Tariffs News: Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, KFC, McDonald's to put pressure on US? This is what Ramdev said...

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight

RCB issue first statement in three months after Bengaluru stampede tragedy, launch...: 'Silence wasn’t absence, it was grief'

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and glamorous lifestyle

Viral video: Anupam Kher shares deleted scene of Bradley Cooper narrating Lord Ganesha's story using ‘cuss’ words, gets brutally trolled

A Fatal Miscalculation? Modi's Risky Gambit Between Washington and Beijing

Rajgir International Stadium to Anil Agarwal International Stadium: 7 futuristic Indian cricket stadiums you must know about

TikTok star Natasha Allen passes away at 28 after 5 year battle with 'rare' Synovial Sarcoma cancer, THIS silent killer is common in..., know symptoms, causes

Hrithik Roshan almost rejected Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, ex-wife Sussanne Khan then...: 'If she were not...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump Tariffs News: Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, KFC, McDonald's to put pressure on US? This is what Ramdev said...

Can India boycott Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Amazon, to put pressure on US? Ramdev says..

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed the spotlight

Bigg Boss controversial stars: Elvish Yadav, Rakhi Sawant and more who grabbed t

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and glamorous lifestyle

How rich is Gaurav Khanna? Bigg Boss 19 contestant's multi-crore net worth and

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeSports

SPORTS

Rajgir International Stadium to Anil Agarwal International Stadium: 7 futuristic Indian cricket stadiums you must know about

India is redefining cricket with futuristic stadiums like Narendra Modi Stadium, Ekana in Lucknow, and Greenfield in Kerala. With smart designs, world-class amenities, and eco-friendly features, these new venues set global standards and promise fans a next-level cricketing experience.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

Rajgir International Stadium to Anil Agarwal International Stadium: 7 futuristic Indian cricket stadiums you must know about
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s passion for cricket is legendary, and with the game’s popularity soaring, the country is witnessing a wave of state-of-the-art stadiums designed to offer world-class experiences. From massive seating capacities to hi-tech facilities, these futuristic venues are set to redefine how fans enjoy the sport. Here are seven of the most exciting new cricket stadiums in India.

Mirage Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan

Planned as one of the most architecturally striking venues, the Mirage Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan blends modern design with eco-friendly construction. It is expected to feature advanced cooling systems to beat desert heat and smart seating arrangements.

New Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru is preparing to welcome a new international-standard stadium equipped with retractable roofs, smart lighting, and top-tier hospitality zones. It is designed to be a multi-sport complex, but with cricket as the central attraction.

Rajgir International Stadium, Bihar

Set to become one of Bihar’s sporting landmarks, the Rajgir International Stadium will seat around 45,000 spectators. The facility includes world-class training centres, indoor nets, and advanced digital scoreboards, making it one of the most modern stadiums in eastern India.

Varanasi Cricket Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

Inspired by the city’s spiritual heritage, the Varanasi Cricket Stadium combines cultural aesthetics with futuristic technology. It is expected to feature solar-powered systems, rainwater harvesting, and AI-driven crowd management.

Anil Agarwal International Stadium, Jaipur

Funded by Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal Foundation, this mega-stadium in Jaipur is designed to host over 75,000 fans. With ultra-modern spectator facilities, it aims to rival international venues while boosting Rajasthan’s profile in global cricket.

World’s Largest Cricket Stadium, Amaravati

Amaravati is developing what could become the world’s largest cricket stadium with an expected capacity exceeding 1 lakh. Its futuristic design includes AI-powered security, climate-controlled stands, and integrated entertainment hubs.

Mumbai’s New 100,000-Capacity Stadium

Mumbai, the heart of Indian cricket, is soon to get a brand-new stadium capable of hosting 100,000 spectators. Designed with high-tech LED displays, eco-friendly construction, and advanced broadcasting facilities, it will be a global cricketing marvel.

These upcoming stadiums showcase India’s vision of merging tradition with technology. With eco-friendly features, massive capacities, and futuristic designs, they promise to elevate the cricket experience for players and fans alike.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: 7 Indian players who are set to debut this year

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exported over...
PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exporte
Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note on daughter's achievements: 'There’s so much more to come!'
Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah Sen turned 16, Aarya actress pens heartfelt note
'It's time to go and do MRI': Suryakumar Yadav gives major fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav gives major fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test before Australia series; Virat Kohli’s status unclear
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul set to undergo crucial Yo-Yo Test, Virat Kohli’s status
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged physical assault
Greater Noida Dowry Murder: Accused Vipin Bhati had affair, his lover alleged ph
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE