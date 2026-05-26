Rajat Patidar sends strong warning to Shubman Gill’s GT ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: 'Not here to defend'

The two sides shared the spoils in their league-stage meetings this season, with RCB claiming the first encounter by five wickets, at home, before Gujarat Titans secured a four-wicket triumph in the reverse fixture.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar believes execution under pressure and staying committed to the team's strengths will be decisive when RCB face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday night.

The two sides shared the spoils in their league-stage meetings this season, with RCB claiming the first encounter by five wickets, at home, before Gujarat Titans secured a four-wicket triumph in the reverse fixture.

With a direct route to the Final on the line, Patidar believes composure could separate the two sides.

"Both teams have done really well throughout the season. On the given day, whichever team executes their plans better, plays better cricket and stays calmer under pressure, I think that team will win the match," Patidar said as per a press release from RCB.

"It is a big stage, Qualifier 1. We must hold our nerves and be confident in whatever we are doing," he added.

Patidar also pointed to RCB's bowling group as one of the team's defining strengths this season and reiterated the attacking mindset that has shaped their campaign.

"Our strength is bowling, and the way we bowl in the power play will be very crucial," he said.

"Everyone in the team knows that we are not here to defend, we are here with the mindset of attacking and we will look for early wickets. That is what Bhuvi, Hazlewood and Rasikh have been doing and we hope to continue in the same process," he added.

Patidar reserved special praise for Venkatesh Iyer who has scores of 73* and 44 in his last two outings against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), once in the middle-order and against SRH as an opener.

Highlighting both his flexibility and attitude throughout the season, Patidar said. "I know Venky from childhood, and the way he presents himself is extraordinary. The way he plays in any given situation and his flexibility in the batting order, I really like his attitude."

"He was preparing himself even when he wasn't getting opportunities. The work he put in during nets and the way he communicated showed he was ready, and as soon as he got the opportunity, he cashed in."

Reflecting on his own captaincy journey, Patidar credited the support system around him and the experience available within the group.

"To be honest, I do not need to do so much extra," he said. "Our management, coaching staff and senior players have a lot of experience, and that is helping me a lot as a leader," he added.

"I get so many ideas from the likes of Virat Kohli, Devdutt, Jitesh, Hazlewood and Tim David. Their ideas and experiences help me a lot, and I try to communicate as much as possible. My strength is calmness and the way I back my instincts."

Patidar also underlined the importance of the season's leading wicket taker, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's presence within the dressing room and the influence he continues to have on younger bowlers.

"I always say that Bhuvi is an experienced bowler and he knows his strengths," Patidar said. "The way he talks to the junior players, especially the bowlers, makes his presence in the team very important," he added."

In the IPL, it is difficult for bowlers and sometimes you get hit, but what matters is how confident you are and how much clarity you have about your role," he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)