Rainbow items are allowed at World Cup stadiums, says FIFA

Stadium security staff had seized goods with rainbow colours and inscriptions such as "Women. Life. Freedom" to prevent them from entering stadiums.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

On Wednesday, a day after Iran and Wales were eliminated from the World Cup, FIFA issued a public assurance that rainbow objects and banners supporting Iranian protestors will be permitted inside stadiums.

Stadium security staff coordinated by Qatari officials had seized goods with rainbow colours and inscriptions such as "Women. Life. Freedom" to prevent them from entering stadiums.

Seven European nations, including Wales, were defeated in their bid to wear multi-colored "One Love" armbands during World Cup matches in the first week of the tournament. Some fans protested that they couldn't carry goods with rainbow colours, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, inside the strict Islamic emirate's stadiums.

The match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday elicited strong emotions among Iranian supporters, some of whom had travelled to Qatar not only to support their team, but also to support the protest movement back home with banners and flags.

“FIFA is aware of some incidents where permitted items were not allowed to be displayed at stadiums,” football’s world body said in a statement on Wednesday.

“FIFA has received assurances by authorities that venue commanders have been contacted in relation to the agreed rules and regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

“FIFA continues to work closely with the Host Country to ensure the full implementation of related regulations and agreed protocols,” FIFA said.

Wales and Iran will not play any more World Cup games as England and the United States advanced from Group B into the knockout rounds.

