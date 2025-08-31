Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone 17 launch; check full list

Pavitra Rishta star Priya Marathe passes away after battling cancer

Pawan Singh breaks his silence on touching Anjali Raghav 'inappropriately', apologises to Haryanvi actress: 'Koi bhi...'

Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant 're-wears' wedding suit in Ganpati utsav celebrations, watch viral video

What is Xiao He? Humanoid robot AI assistant designed for SCO summit in Tianjin, what is its purpose?

Rahul Dravid Net Worth: Rs 10 crore bungalow, Rs 1.5 crore car, know how much former RR coach earned from coaching, endorsements

Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks to remain closed for 15 days, check state-wise list here

Sara Tendulkar swears by THIS one skincare routine for her glowing and flawless skin

Festivals in September 2025: Full list of holidays across India

Mach 5 speed, 1,500 km range: Why Rudram-IV is India's ultimate weapon?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Ji Chang-Wook to Park Min-Young: K-drama actors who lost weight for their characters

From Ji Chang-Wook to Park Min-Young: K-drama actors who lost weight for their c

Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone 17 launch; check full list

Bad news for Apple users: Tech giant to discontinue these products after iPhone

Pavitra Rishta star Priya Marathe passes away after battling cancer

Pavitra Rishta star Priya Marathe passes away after battling cancer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeSports

SPORTS

Rahul Dravid Net Worth: Rs 10 crore bungalow, Rs 1.5 crore car, know how much former RR coach earned from coaching, endorsements

Rahul Dravid recently ended his tenure as head coach of Rajasthan Royals, signaling a new phase in his career post-retirement. As he moves forward to his new phase, let's have a look at his net worth, IPL earning and more.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

Rahul Dravid Net Worth: Rs 10 crore bungalow, Rs 1.5 crore car, know how much former RR coach earned from coaching, endorsements
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rahul Dravid, also known as The Wall' has stepped down as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, turning down a wider leadership position within the franchise. His tenure with the team, which began in 2011, has now concluded. Dravid's decision comes as his career continues to thrive. His estimated net worth in 2025 is about Rs 320 crore ($40 million), a reflection of his successful career as a player, coach, and brand ambassador.

How much Rahul Dravid earned as Rajasthan Royals' coach?

Dravid earned Rs 12 crore annually as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. His coaching role with Rajasthan Royals brought him approximately Rs 5 crore for the 2025 season. Even with his departure, his coaching income remains a significant part of his wealth.

How much Rahul Dravid takes for endorsements?

Beyond his coaching salary, Dravid has long been a popular choice for endorsements. The former India head coach's brand portfolio includes major names such as Reebok, Pepsi, HDFC Life, and PUMA, which generate approximately Rs 3.5 crore annually.

Rahul Dravid's Rs 10 crore bungalow

The 52-year-old also makes smart real estate investments. He owns a luxurious bungalow in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, valued at Rs 10 crore. Dravid’s home, aptly called Samnvay, was built in 2014.

Interestingly, architects often cite Dravid’s house as a benchmark for “less is more” design—luxury without screaming for attention.

Rahul Dravid's car collection

His collection includes a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Skoda Superb, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X5, and yes, a red Porsche 911 Carrera S—his one indulgence that hints at a playful side to The Wall.

Dravid's financial success is a result of his strategic approach to life after cricket. His ventures since retiring, including careful brand partnerships and smart investments, have helped him keep a consistent income. As his wealth increases, Dravid's legacy reaches beyond cricket, making him one of India’s richest sports figures.

Despite all his achievements, Dravid's greatest quality is his humility. He supports causes such as the Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA), UNICEF, and AIDS awareness campaigns. His work with Bengaluru FC also shows his dedication to supporting sports at the local level.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid played a key role in shaping RR's auction strategy and player retentions ahead of the new three-year IPL cycle. The franchise retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer, banking on a settled core to deliver results.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's tour of Australia sparks ticket frenzy as Indian fan zones sold out across all venues 50 days before contest
India's tour of Australia sparks ticket frenzy as Indian fan zones sold out
Honey Singh ditches popular award show, cancels performance, leaves Punjab venue at last moment due to..: 'He was persistent in getting his own..'
Honey Singh ditches popular award show, cancels performance, leaves Punjab venue
PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting: 'Vishwas, Samman aur Samvedanshilta' as key to India-China ties |10 points
PM Modi-Xi Jinping bilateral meeting: 10 key happenings
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan after debunking divorce rumors - Watch viral video
Govinda, Sunita Ahuja dance together at Ganpati Visarjan
Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50
Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE