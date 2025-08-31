Rahul Dravid Net Worth: Rs 10 crore bungalow, Rs 1.5 crore car, know how much former RR coach earned from coaching, endorsements

Rahul Dravid recently ended his tenure as head coach of Rajasthan Royals, signaling a new phase in his career post-retirement. As he moves forward to his new phase, let's have a look at his net worth, IPL earning and more.

Rahul Dravid, also known as The Wall' has stepped down as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, turning down a wider leadership position within the franchise. His tenure with the team, which began in 2011, has now concluded. Dravid's decision comes as his career continues to thrive. His estimated net worth in 2025 is about Rs 320 crore ($40 million), a reflection of his successful career as a player, coach, and brand ambassador.

How much Rahul Dravid earned as Rajasthan Royals' coach?

Dravid earned Rs 12 crore annually as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. His coaching role with Rajasthan Royals brought him approximately Rs 5 crore for the 2025 season. Even with his departure, his coaching income remains a significant part of his wealth.

How much Rahul Dravid takes for endorsements?

Beyond his coaching salary, Dravid has long been a popular choice for endorsements. The former India head coach's brand portfolio includes major names such as Reebok, Pepsi, HDFC Life, and PUMA, which generate approximately Rs 3.5 crore annually.

Rahul Dravid's Rs 10 crore bungalow

The 52-year-old also makes smart real estate investments. He owns a luxurious bungalow in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, valued at Rs 10 crore. Dravid’s home, aptly called Samnvay, was built in 2014.

Interestingly, architects often cite Dravid’s house as a benchmark for “less is more” design—luxury without screaming for attention.

Rahul Dravid's car collection

His collection includes a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Skoda Superb, Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X5, and yes, a red Porsche 911 Carrera S—his one indulgence that hints at a playful side to The Wall.

Dravid's financial success is a result of his strategic approach to life after cricket. His ventures since retiring, including careful brand partnerships and smart investments, have helped him keep a consistent income. As his wealth increases, Dravid's legacy reaches beyond cricket, making him one of India’s richest sports figures.

Despite all his achievements, Dravid's greatest quality is his humility. He supports causes such as the Children’s Movement for Civic Awareness (CMCA), UNICEF, and AIDS awareness campaigns. His work with Bengaluru FC also shows his dedication to supporting sports at the local level.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid played a key role in shaping RR's auction strategy and player retentions ahead of the new three-year IPL cycle. The franchise retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer, banking on a settled core to deliver results.