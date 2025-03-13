The images and videos of Rahul Dravid's dedication to coaching despite his injury went viral, earning praise from netizens.

Rajasthan Royals' newly appointed head coach, Rahul Dravid, made a surprise appearance at the team's training session despite a leg injury. Currently unable to walk properly, Dravid arrived at the ground in a golf cart. He was seen standing with the help of crutches while mentoring young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. The franchise shared an update on social media on Wednesday about his injury and his dedication to the team.

The images and videos of Dravid's dedication to coaching despite his injury went viral, earning praise from netizens.

"A BIG SALUTE TO THE WALL," said one user as he shared the viral video which was first shared by the Rajasthan Royals.

"Rahul dravid is Great legend , wishing him speedy recovery sir soon," another wrote.

A third user wrote, "True dedication from The Wall! Wishing Rahul Dravid a speedy recover."

One seperate user wrote, "A great man, at this age still playing cricket with leather ball, speaks volumes about him."

"Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur," earlier the franchise said in a post.

Reports indicate that Dravid sustained the injury during a match in Bangalore and has been relying on crutches since then. Dravid and his son Anvay represented the Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur) in a 50-over match against the Young Lions Club at the SLS Kreedangana cricket ground in Bengaluru.The legend batted at No. 6 and made an eight-ball 10, forming a brief 17-run partnership for the fifth wicket with his son. This marks Dravid's return to RR after 10 years, having previously played a crucial role as captain and mentor.

Rajasthan Royals', winners of the inaugural IPL under the late Shane Warne, are yet to claim their second IPL title. However, under Sanju Samson's captaincy, the team is aiming to achieve this milestone in 2025. The Royals made it to the top four last year, but their campaign ended in the play-off fixture against the Sunrisers, who defeated them by 37 runs.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid became the RR head coach ahead of the IPL 2025 auction after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 title with Team India.