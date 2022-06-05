Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Final of French Open

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud

The French Open 2022 Final in the men's category will see history being made when Rafael Nadal will take on his pupil Casper Ruud on Sunday. The game will see either Nadal becoming the oldest man to triumph at the Roland-Garros or Ruud becoming the first Norwegian man to win a Grand Slam.

Surely Nadal will be the favourite to lift the La coupe des Mousquetaires, however the legend would not be taking anything for granted. Casper Ruud, on the other hand, put on a clinical display of clay court tennis when he defeated Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-final.

Clay is Ruud's best surface and if he wants to win against the 'Kings of Clay', he would need to play the best tennis of his life.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud start?

The French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud will be played on June 5, Sunday at 06:30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud take place?

The French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud will be held at the Philippe Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Which channel will telecast the French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud in India?

The French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud in India?

The French Open 2022 match between Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud will stream live on the Sonyliv app and website in India.