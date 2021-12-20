Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 on return to Spain from Abu Dhabi

After returning back to tennis and taking part in an exhibition tournament last week, Rafael Nadal on Monday said he tested positive for COVID-19 on his return to Spain.

"I am going through some unpleasant moments but I trust that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me," he wrote on Twitter.

Tanto en Kuwait como en Abu Dhabi pasamos controles cada dos días y todos resultaron negativos, el último siendo el viernes y teniendo los resultados en sábado. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 20, 2021

"As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution," the 35-year-old added.

"I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments."

Como consecuencia de la situación tengo que tener total flexibilidad con mi calendario e iré analizando mis opciones dependiendo de mi evolución.

Os mantendré informados de cualquier decisión sobre mis futuros torneos!



Gracias a todos de antemano por el apoyo y la comprensión. December 20, 2021

The COVID-19 hit came when the 20-time major champion had already struggled with a foot injury for the past six months which had forced him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open.

He was also supposed to fly to Melbourne later this month to compete in an ATP event ahead of the Australian Open.

As for the exhibition match, the former world number one lost to another former world number one Andy Murray on Friday in Abu Dhabi, his first match since August. Later, he lost to Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Saturday.

However, despite missing almost half the season, Nadal finished the year 2021 ranked No. 6 in the world. He had picked up two titles in Barcelona and Rome and even made it to the semi-finals at the French Open and the quarters at the Australian Open.