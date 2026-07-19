FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joins AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer in Ramayana soundtrack; poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash; flaunts his Rs 35.8 lakh Ram Janmabhoomi watch

Rishab Sharma poses with Ranbir, Yash as he joins Rahman, Zimmer in Ramayana

IND vs ENG: Why Jasprit Bumrah is missing the series-deciding Lord's ODI against England?

IND vs ENG: Why Jasprit Bumrah is missing the series-deciding Lord's ODI?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Rafael Nadal picks his favourite ahead of Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, tennis legend Rafael Nadal has shared an emotional message, also revealing which team he will be cheering for in the title clash.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 03:51 PM IST

Rafael Nadal picks his favourite ahead of Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Spain vs Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey stadium. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has picked up his favourite side. No points of guessing as he wants his home team to win the title, recalling the moments from Spain's 2010 World Cup victory. In a post on his X handle, Nadal also expressed his lifelong love for the sport, watching matches, and supporting La Roja since childhood.

''Ever since I was little, soccer has been one of my great passions. I've always enjoyed playing, watching matches, and supporting our national team. I can still remember the thrill of living in South Africa for the 2010 final. We'll never forget it! Tomorrow we have another chance to enjoy one of those matches that make history against a national team and a country that I respect and admire greatly. Best of luck, @SEFutbol. Let's go, Spain!'' Nadal wrote along with a series of pictures from his childhood and the time when Spain won the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2010.

Take a look

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final clash

 

The 104th game of the 48-team tournament will see defending champions Argentina taking on 2010 champions Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 20 IST. While Argentina captain Lionel Messi is aiming to clinch the game and win back-to-back titles for his team, the focus of the star will also be on the coveted Golden Boot prize, where he is trailing behind France's Kylian Mbappe.

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 16 at 8 51 33 AM

 

On one hand, Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal to secure a place in the final. Spain, on the other hand, have reached the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since 2010 after registering a convincing 2-0 win over France.

The upcoming clash will also see a battle of the stars between Messi and La Roja's Lamine Yamal, who have been a major force for their sides. Stay tuned to ZEE5 to catch the match live.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Preview, live streaming, kick-off
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma joins AR Rahman, Hans Zimmer in Ramayana soundtrack; poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash; flaunts his Rs 35.8 lakh Ram Janmabhoomi watch
Rishab Sharma poses with Ranbir, Yash as he joins Rahman, Zimmer in Ramayana
IND vs ENG: Why Jasprit Bumrah is missing the series-deciding Lord's ODI against England?
IND vs ENG: Why Jasprit Bumrah is missing the series-deciding Lord's ODI?
Ramayana: Sargun Mehta 'can't stop crying' seeing hubby Ravie Dubey as Laxmana, shares first reaction to film: 'Yeh iskey tapp ka fal hai'
Ramayana: Sargun Mehta 'can't stop crying' seeing hubby Ravie Dubey as Laxmana
Rafael Nadal picks his favourite ahead of Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Rafael Nadal picks his favourite ahead of Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement