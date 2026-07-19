Rafael Nadal picks his favourite ahead of Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, tennis legend Rafael Nadal has shared an emotional message, also revealing which team he will be cheering for in the title clash.

Spain vs Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey stadium. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)

Ahead of the blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has picked up his favourite side. No points of guessing as he wants his home team to win the title, recalling the moments from Spain's 2010 World Cup victory. In a post on his X handle, Nadal also expressed his lifelong love for the sport, watching matches, and supporting La Roja since childhood.

''Ever since I was little, soccer has been one of my great passions. I've always enjoyed playing, watching matches, and supporting our national team. I can still remember the thrill of living in South Africa for the 2010 final. We'll never forget it! Tomorrow we have another chance to enjoy one of those matches that make history against a national team and a country that I respect and admire greatly. Best of luck, @SEFutbol. Let's go, Spain!'' Nadal wrote along with a series of pictures from his childhood and the time when Spain won the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2010.

Take a look

Desde pequeño, el fútbol ha sido una de mis grandes pasiones. Siempre he disfrutado jugando, viendo partidos y apoyando a nuestra selección.



Todavía recuerdo la emoción de vivir en Sudáfrica la final de 2010. Nunca lo olvidaremos!



Mañana tenemos otra oportunidad de… pic.twitter.com/iwt8bn7wYX — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 18, 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final clash

The 104th game of the 48-team tournament will see defending champions Argentina taking on 2010 champions Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 20 IST. While Argentina captain Lionel Messi is aiming to clinch the game and win back-to-back titles for his team, the focus of the star will also be on the coveted Golden Boot prize, where he is trailing behind France's Kylian Mbappe.

On one hand, Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal to secure a place in the final. Spain, on the other hand, have reached the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since 2010 after registering a convincing 2-0 win over France.

The upcoming clash will also see a battle of the stars between Messi and La Roja's Lamine Yamal, who have been a major force for their sides. Stay tuned to ZEE5 to catch the match live.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/