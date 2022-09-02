'That looked painful': Rafael Nadal hits own nose with racquet in bizzare US Open 2022 incident- WATCH

Image Credit: Twitter

Rafael Nadal has overcome a bizarre, self-inflicted face injury to advance to the third round of the US Open with a four-set victory over Fabio Fognini.

Nadal's bid for a 23rd grand slam title remains alive after overcoming a slow start and some late drama to defeat the Italian in two hours and 42 minutes.

The 36-year-old lost the first set and trailed 4-2 in the second before rallying in trademark fashion, claiming 16 of the next 19 games to advance to the third round against Richard Gasquet.

When Nadal was 3-0 ahead in the fourth set, he reached to return a ball from Fognini but suddenly halted mid-point, clutching his face.

Fognini looked perplexed as Nadal walked towards him at the net, before explaining to the chair umpire that he had blood pouring from his nose.

The Spaniard lay motionless on his back at the side of the court, as concerned gasps could be heard across Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Replays soon showed that Nadal had accidentally hit himself in the nose with his own racquet after it bounced off the centre court.

Play stopped for several minutes as Nadal took a medical timeout to have the injury attended to by medical staff.

The bizarre incident sparked an outpouring of support for Nadal on social media, with fans wishing him a swift recovery.

After having a bandage put on his nose, Nadal returned to court as normal service resumed.

The Spaniard did eventually go on to lose that game, but wouldn't drop another game as he improved his 2022 grand slam record to 21-0.

(With inputs from Agencies)