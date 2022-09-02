Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

'That looked painful': Rafael Nadal hits own nose with racquet in bizzare US Open 2022 incident- WATCH

The Spaniard did eventually go on to lose that game, but wouldn't drop another game as he improved his 2022 grand slam record to 21-0.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

'That looked painful': Rafael Nadal hits own nose with racquet in bizzare US Open 2022 incident- WATCH
Image Credit: Twitter

Rafael Nadal has overcome a bizarre, self-inflicted face injury to advance to the third round of the US Open with a four-set victory over Fabio Fognini.

Nadal's bid for a 23rd grand slam title remains alive after overcoming a slow start and some late drama to defeat the Italian in two hours and 42 minutes.

The 36-year-old lost the first set and trailed 4-2 in the second before rallying in trademark fashion, claiming 16 of the next 19 games to advance to the third round against Richard Gasquet.

When Nadal was 3-0 ahead in the fourth set, he reached to return a ball from Fognini but suddenly halted mid-point, clutching his face.

Fognini looked perplexed as Nadal walked towards him at the net, before explaining to the chair umpire that he had blood pouring from his nose.

 

The Spaniard lay motionless on his back at the side of the court, as concerned gasps could be heard across Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Replays soon showed that Nadal had accidentally hit himself in the nose with his own racquet after it bounced off the centre court.

Play stopped for several minutes as Nadal took a medical timeout to have the injury attended to by medical staff.

 

The bizarre incident sparked an outpouring of support for Nadal on social media, with fans wishing him a swift recovery.

 


After having a bandage put on his nose, Nadal returned to court as normal service resumed.

The Spaniard did eventually go on to lose that game, but wouldn't drop another game as he improved his 2022 grand slam record to 21-0.

(With inputs from Agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JAC Jharkhand Board class 11 result declared at jacresults.com, check pass percentage here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.