Rafael Nadal dominates Novak Djokovic to win record 13th French Open

Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal completely outclassed Novak Djokovic to lift the French Open 2020 title in Paris on Sunday (October 11).

With this emphatic victory, Nadal recorded his 13th French Open title and equaled Roger Federer's total of 20 Grand Slam titles.

The 34-year-old defeated his Serbian opponent on straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 and secured the Roland Garros 2020 title with ease.

Nadal's aggressive gameplan worked wonders from the get-go as Djokovic failed to keep up with the Spaniard.

In the first set, Novak failed to get his rhythm right as Nadal broke his opponent's service and managed to outplay him to win it 6-0.

The second set also saw a similar story. Djokovic did put up a decent fight for it by Rafa bagged this one too for 6-2.

The third and final set was the most entertaining one with the Serb making the world no.2 work hard for the match point.

Djokovic fought Nadal in the third set till the end but the world no.1's last-ditch efforts went in vain as the "king of clay" clinched his 13th French Open title.