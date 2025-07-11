Radhika Yadav's music video surfaces online amid probe into Tennis player's murder by her father

A nearly a year-old music video featuring Radhika Yadav has surfaced on social media one day after her death. Know more about it.

Radhika Yadav, a national-level tennis player, was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their residence in Gurugram on Thursday, following months of tensions within their family. She was killed allegedly over her financial independence and Instagram Reels. Now, a music video has surfaced online, which is also said to have been one of the reasons for her killing. The music video is titled Karwaan by an artist named Inaam, which was released nearly one year ago. Produced by Zeeshan Ahmad, the music video was released under the label LLF Records. The song features Radhika alongside Inaam with romantic sequences.

Why was Radhika Yadav killed?

Radhika was quite active on social media and used to frequently create and post Reels on Instagram. She was also coaching youngsters after stepping away from her tennis career due to a shoulder injury. Radhika's father used to object to her more aggressively after getting remarks in his village about relying on his daughter's income.

''When I used to go to Wazirabad village to get milk, people used to taunt me, saying that I live off my daughter's earnings. This troubled me a lot. Some people even questioned my daughter's character. I told my daughter to close her tennis academy, but she refused,'' Deepak told the police.

According to Deepak's confession, he took out his licensed revolver and shot his daughter from behind when she was making breakfast in the morning. He shot five rounds out of which three struck Radhika.

An FIR was filed by Kuldeep Yadav, the younger brother of Radhika's father. ''Around 10:30 am, I heard a loud sound. When I went upstairs, I saw my niece lying motionless in the kitchen. The revolver was on the floor in the drawing room. My son and I immediately took her to the hospital, but she was already gone,'' Kuldeep told the police.