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R Praggnanandhaa creates history, becomes first Indian to win Norway Chess title

R Praggnanandhaa made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Norway Chess title. The 20-year-old Grandmaster sealed the championship with a final-round victory over Vincent Keymer.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 09:58 AM IST

R Praggnanandhaa creates history, becomes first Indian to win Norway Chess title
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Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa achieved a landmark milestone in his rapidly growing career by becoming the first Indian player to win the prestigious Norway Chess tournament. The 20-year-old secured the title in dramatic fashion with a crucial final-round victory over Germany's Vincent Keymer in Oslo, capping off a remarkable comeback against one of the strongest fields in world chess.

A triumph against the world's best

The Norway Chess tournament is widely regarded as one of the toughest events on the international circuit, featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. This year's lineup included World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, reigning world champion D Gukesh, Alireza Firouzja, Wesley So and Vincent Keymer.

Heading into the final round, the championship race remained wide open, with Praggnanandhaa, So and Firouzja all in contention for the crown. While So managed to keep his hopes alive by defeating Firouzja in an Armageddon tie-break, Praggnanandhaa's victory over Keymer proved decisive, allowing him to finish on top and claim the coveted title.

Stunning comeback defines campaign

The Indian star's journey to the championship was far from straightforward. Midway through the tournament, he appeared to be slipping out of contention after a challenging stretch of results.

However, Praggnanandhaa responded with exceptional determination, producing a series of vital classical wins at a crucial stage of the competition. Victories against Firouzja, Carlsen and Gukesh transformed his fortunes and brought him back into the title race.

His win over fellow Indian Grandmaster Gukesh in the penultimate round proved especially important, ensuring that he entered the final day with a realistic chance of lifting the trophy.

Dominance over Magnus Carlsen

One of the standout achievements of Praggnanandhaa's campaign was his impressive record against Magnus Carlsen. The Chennai-born Grandmaster defeated the Norwegian icon twice in classical games during the tournament, a feat achieved by very few players.

In doing so, he joined the elite company of Viswanathan Anand, becoming only the second Indian player to register two classical victories over Carlsen in a single event. He also became the first player to defeat the former world champion twice in classical chess during 2026.

The historic victory further strengthens Praggnanandhaa's status as one of the brightest stars in global chess and highlights India's growing influence at the highest level of the game.

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