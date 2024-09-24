Twitter
R Ashwin reveals major difference between coaching style of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid

Dravid, who was in charge of Team India since November 2021, quit the role this July after T20 World Cup triumph and has since been replaced by Gautam Gambhir.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

R Ashwin reveals major difference between coaching style of Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid
Gautam Gambhir is more relaxed compared to his predecessor Rahul Dravid, who had a "regimented" style of functioning, feels Indian team's oldest member Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dravid, who was in charge of Team India since November 2021, quit the role this July after T20 World Cup triumph and has since been replaced by Gautam Gambhir.

Pointing out the difference, Ashwin noted that Gambhir has a relaxed approach and helps in maintaining a lively atmosphere in the dressing room, calling him a "relaxed Rancho".

"I think he (Gambhir) is very relaxed. I want to call him 'relaxed rancho'. There's no pressure at all," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"In the morning, there will be a team huddle. He is very relaxed about that as well. He will be like, 'Are you coming, please come'; it's like that." However, when it came to Dravid, Ashwin revealed that he had a more stern and ordered approach.

"With Rahul bhai, as soon as we come, he demanded in order. Even a bottle should be kept at a particular place at a particular time. He is very regimented," he disclosed.

"With Gambhir, he doesn't expect all that. He has a relaxed order and will be a people's man. He will capture everybody's heart, and I think he will be loved by the boys." While Dravid led India to the T20 World Cup conquest before stepping down from the role, Gambhir took charge after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to its third Indian Premier League title, having joined his former franchise as a mentor only this season.
Gambhir is guiding the Indian team in his first-ever Test assignment with the side, having won the opening Test against Bangladesh here.
"Pant was born for cricket in every angle" 

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was also in the news during the Test, having scored a hundred in his maiden Test post his return from the horrific car accident 16 months ago.

Remarking on his return, Ashwin felt that the youngster was born for cricket and often his abilities are underestimated.

"He (Pant) played very well. When he played, I told Rohit 10 times, 'He plays very well. I don't know how he gets out and sometimes doesn't score runs'," Ashwin continued.

"He was born for cricket in every angle and is a strong person. It goes very far when he hits, and he hits it with one arm.

"Everyone sees that and underestimates him, but he has that much capability. He is a talent, and when he bats, everyone gets beaten.

"He puts his leg forward and says, 'Ball, are you coming?', and he looks at it and defends."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
