Qatar vs Ecuador Live streaming: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match in India

Qatari players prepare for their FIFA World Cup opener against Ecuador

FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to kick off on Sunday, with hosts Qatar set to take on Ecuador in the epic inaugural game. Amid much controversy over Qatar being accused of bribing eight players of Ecuador to lose the first match, head coach Felix Sanchez has insisted that his team must remain focused on the football side of things.

Qatar vs Ecuador match will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium after a star-studded ceremony which will see various artists from all across the world take centre stage.

This will be the first time the Qatari national anthem will be played at the World Cup, whereas Ecuador return to the biggest stage of them all after an eight-year absence. Both teams will be looking to kick things off on a positive note and expect a dazzling start to the biggest footballing carnival of the year 2022.

Here's all you need to know about Qatar vs Ecuador opening match of FIFA World Cup 2022:

When will Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match take place?

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match take place?

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

What time will Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match begin?

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match live broadcast on television in India?

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match will be telecasted live on television in India on the Sports 18 network channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match?

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 opening match live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app in India.