Qasanov Memorial Meet: Indian athletes win 2 gold, 2 silver in Kazakhstan

The Indian field and track athletes won four medals on Sunday, which included two golds and silvers on the final day of the Qasanov Memorial Meet.

MD. Salahuddin secured gold in men's triple jump event, setting a personal best of 16.64m while compatriot MD. Zuber in 16.21m took the Silver.

Sahil Silwal also added another gold to India's existing hold after winning the men's javelin throw event, setting up a personal best of 77.40m while Rohit Yadav a silver medal with a distance of 75.36m with a spear throw.

On day one, the Indians athletes bagged six medals, including 3 golds.

India's final tally of the two-day meet is at 10 with 5 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze.