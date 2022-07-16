Headlines

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi Live Streaming: How to watch Singapore open 2022 final in India

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will face off against China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final of Singapore Open 2022. Here's how to watch the final.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:26 PM IST

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the summit clash of Singapore Open 2022, in the women's singles category after thrashing Japan's Saena Kawakami 21-15 21-7 in the semifinal on Saturday.

In a clash which lasted just 32-minutes, the Indian shuttler put in a commanding performance to move one step closer to her third major title in 2022. The world number 38, was no match for Sindhu and now a finale date against China's Wang Zhi Yi awaits. 

Sindhu's opponent put in an equally impressive shift against Japan's Ohori Aya to reach the final, and now the two of them will battle it out for the ultimate prize. 

Having won the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open earlier this year, Sindhu would like to cap off the Singapore Open win a victory, before she leads the charge for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. 

Head to Head: PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi have only squared off once at the All England Badminton Championship, wherein the Indian shuttler won 21-18 and 21-13.

Here's all you need to know about PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi final at Singapore Open 2022:

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi final at Singapore Open 2022 take place?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi final at Singapore Open 2022 will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

 

When will PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi final at Singapore Open 2022 begin in India?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi final at Singapore Open 2022 will begin at 10:30 AM IST (1:00 PM local) on Sunday (July 17th) 

 

Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi final at Singapore Open 2022 live in India?

The PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi final at Singapore Open will be available on the BWF YouTube channel and will be telecasted live on the Sports18 TV channel in India. It will be live-streamed on the Voot platform as well.

